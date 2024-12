Historian H.W. Brands on similarities between 1941 debate on U.S.' place in the world and today Historian H.W. Brands, author of "America First: Roosevelt vs. Lindbergh in the Shadow of War," tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that a major question facing the U.S. was "should the United States, must the United States, take a leading role in the world?" — a question that the U.S. is also facing today.