Hillary Clinton "pumped up and enthusiastic" on Iowa caucus day There's no predicting what Iowa Democrats will decide at Monday night’s caucuses. A weekend poll shows Hillary Clinton leading Bernie Sanders by three points. That is within the survey's margin of error. Clinton urged voters to come out to the caucus and "stick with me." Sanders predicted he will win the caucus if there is a large voter turnout. Clinton joins “CBS This Morning” from Des Moines to discuss how she plans to beat Sanders.