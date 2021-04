Clinton ahead of Sanders going into Super Tuesday In the Democratic race, the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Hillary Clinton has a big lead in three key Super Tuesday states, including in Virginia where she’s leading by 20 points. This comes on the heels of her blowout win in South Carolina Saturday where she beat Bernie Sanders 73 to 26. Those numbers may be the reason she's ignoring Sanders almost completely while campaigning, training her fire instead on the Republican candidates. Nancy Cordes reports.