Live

Watch CBSN Live

High Valley cooks up a traditional Mennonite meal

Brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel of country band High Valley took an unlikely route to Nashville. The brothers grew up in a remote Mennonite community in Alberta, Canada. In this clip, they show what goes into a traditional Mennonite dinner.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.