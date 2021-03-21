Live

Watch CBSN Live

High-tech gifts sure to be a hit on Father's Day

The tech sector has a wide variety of options for that special Father's Day gift. From cufflinks that double as a Wi-Fi hotspot to a lawn-mowing robot, there's something for everybody. CNET's Sumi Das reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.