Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut Longtime Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah both confirmed the leader's death. The IDF said that Nasrallah was at one of Hezbollah's underground headquarters, which had been targeted in a series of massive explosions on Thursday.