Hezbollah fires missiles into Israel after IDF strikes in Lebanon, Blinken back in Israel Hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to try to revive stalled cease-fire negotiations, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets into northern and central Israel. There are currently no reports of any casualties. Overnight, Israeli forces carried out more airstrikes across Lebanon. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.