Heroin use increasing among women in the U.S.

A CDC report shows a 63 percent increase in heroin use over the last decade. CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook tells CBSN's Jeff Glor more with more women and wealthy Americans using the drug.
