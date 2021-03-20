Live

Hero cat saves boy from vicious dog attack

The family cat came to the rescue when a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a dog in the driveway of his Bakersfield, Calif., home. Police say the dog will be quarantined for 10 days and then put down. KBAK-TV's Caitlin Rearden reports.
