Here Comes the Sun: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Jane Pauley to discuss their foundation’s new initiative, The Parents’ Network, to support parents whose children have taken their own lives due to online bullying. Then, Conor Knighton visits Bandon, Oregon, to meet artist Denny Dyke and to learn about his sand labyrinths. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”