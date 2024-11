Here Comes the Sun: Jack Antonoff and more Record producer and singer Jack Antonoff sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his band Bleachers, working with Taylor Swift, and producing the music for Broadway’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Then, Luke Burbank learns about the Aluminaire House, which can now be viewed at the Palm Springs Art Museum. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”