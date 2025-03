Here Comes the Sun: Elvis Duran and more Radio host Elvis Duran sits down with Mo Rocca to discuss his ongoing career as host of “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” Then, Faith Salie visits the de Young Museum in San Francisco where artist Tamara de Lempicka’s work was on display. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”