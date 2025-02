Here Comes the Sun: Darren Criss and more Actor and singer Darren Criss sits down with Kelefa Sanneh to discuss his latest role in Broadway’s “Maybe Happy Ending.” Then, David Pogue visits the Johnson Space Food Systems Laboratory in Houston, Texas, to learn how scientists are creating foods that will be served on the International Space Station. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”