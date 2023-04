Here Comes the Sun: Comedian Nick Kroll and Pendleton blankets Comedian Nick Kroll sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his new series, “History of the World, Part II,” his previous roles, and the writing process behind his jokes. Then, Conor Knighton travels to Pendleton, Oregon, to learn about the history of the Pendleton blanket. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”