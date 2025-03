Here Comes the Sun: Bill Gates and more Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates sits down with Lee Cowan to discuss his career and the first of a three-part autobiography called "Source Code." Then, Conor Knighton visits the Museum of Modern Art in New York City to screen Christian Marclay's "The Clock." "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."