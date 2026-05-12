Hegseth spars with Murphy after he questions narrative on Iran's nuclear weapon capacity Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about military options to open the Strait of Hormuz, and about reports of an apparent intelligence assessment on Iran's nuclear capacity that may contradict President Trump's past statements. The exchange occurred during a Senate panel hearing on the Pentagon's 2027 budget request.