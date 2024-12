Hegseth shifts stance on women in combat while working to win over senators Some of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to continue their quest for Senate support ahead of confirmation hearings, including secretary of defense pick Pete Hegseth. Hegseth's stance on women in combat has faced scrutiny, but in a new interview, he said "some of our greatest warriors who serve are women." CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Ed O'Keefe report.