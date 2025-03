Hegseth blasts Atlantic report on plans to bomb Yemen as Waltz faces criticism for mistake Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to a report from The Atlantic detailing a Signal chat conversation among members of President Trump's National Security Council that reportedly included plans to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg says he was added to the thread by mistake. CBS News' Natalie Brand and Nikole Killion report.