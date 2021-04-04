Live

Hearing loss rampant in victims of Boston bombing

Researchers have been looking at how the attack on the Boston Marathon led to a number of hearing related injuries. Doctors say Doctors say 90% of patients hospitalized for injuries also had ruptured ear drums. Michelle Miller reports.
