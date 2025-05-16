Hearing on Kilmar Abrego Garcia case; DHS wants National Guard troops to help with deportations Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the Justice Department are meeting in court on Friday, where a federal judge will hear arguments on whether the Trump administration can keep details of what it's done to facilitate the turn of the Maryland man. Also, the Department of Homeland Security has requested National Guard troops to assist with the administration's mass deportation efforts. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has the latest.