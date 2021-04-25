Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hearing from Aleppo's war-weary residents

Syria's largest city, Aleppo, has been devastated by the country's civil war. Syrian and Russian forces appear poised to reclaim the city from U.S.-backed rebels while residents continue to flee. Debora Patta has more on the fall of the city.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.