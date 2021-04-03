Live

Watch CBSN Live

Healthy fast-food chains expanding

Fast food doesn’t always have to be bad for you. Healthy fast food chains are quickly expanding across the country as more and more customers adopt the farm-to-table trend. Danielle Nottingham reports from Culver City, California.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.