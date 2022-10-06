Watch CBS News

Health officials warn of severe flu season ahead

The CDC is monitoring an uptick in flu cases in the southern United States, a sign of a potentially severe flu season ahead. Dr. David Agus joins to discuss that plus COVID-19 vaccinations, monkeypox, and questions from the public.
