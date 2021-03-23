Live

Hashtag unites Jews and Arabs

Two college students, one Jewish and one Muslim, have started an online movement to combat the historical feud between the two cultures. KPIX's Cate Caiguran interviews the two creators of the hashtag that's gone viral.
