Has Trump and GOP campaign rhetoric gone too far?

After Donald Trump called fellow Republican candidate Ted Cruz a "p*ssy," the question arises: has he finally gone too far? CBS News contributor Frank Luntz joins CBSN on whether or not Trump is presidential candidate material.
