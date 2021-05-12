Has the conversation around police shootings in America lost the nation's attention? The fatal police shooting death of unarmed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California has led to two days of protests with demonstrators demanding answers. Recent stories in The Washington Post have discussed whether the lawmakers have turned a blind eye to policies that could help to stop shooting deaths of unarmed Americans by police. Retired NYPD detective and director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton joins CBSN to discuss the issue.