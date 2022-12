Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial expected to go to jury soon Closing arguments are underway in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial in Los Angeles, and jury deliberations are also expected to begin this week. It's the second such trial for the disgraced former Hollywood producer who is serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty by a New York court in 2020. Jesse Weber, an attorney and host at Law & Crime network, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.