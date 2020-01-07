Iran Tensions
Iran's military displaying "heightened state of readiness," official says
McConnell says he has votes to approve rules for impeachment trial
Author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies at 52
Biden says the only way out of Iran crisis is diplomacy
Husband of missing mom charged with her murder
U.S. says it's ready to send Mexican migrants to Guatemala
Deadly quake rocks Puerto Rico, causing power outage
Facebook bans "deepfake" videos, with exceptions
Trump continues tough rhetoric on Iran
U.S.-Iran Tensions
Iran's military displaying "heightened state of readiness," official says
Pompeo: U.S. response to Iran will comply with international law
Iran vows "proportionate" retaliation for U.S. killing of top general
Iran's parliament designates U.S. military as terrorists
McConnell slams Democrats for rushing to "downplay Soleimani's evil"
Iran's supreme leader weeps over casket of slain top general
Rubio: U.S. strike on Iranian general "had to happen"
