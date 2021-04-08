Live

Harsh conditions detailed at Bergdahl hearing

In a hushed military courtroom, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl described how he was beaten, tortured, and confined in a tiny cage by the Taliban. The hearing is part of the military's decision whether to try Bergdahl for desertion. Omar Villafranca has more.
