Live

Watch CBSN Live

Harry Dunn's parents on U.S. civil lawsuit

The parents of British 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was killed in a traffic accident involving American Anne Sacoolas, joins "CBS This Morning" live at the table. They give updates on their legal pursuit of justice for their son.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.