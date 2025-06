Harry Chapin: Songwriter, activist and father Time was short for singer-songwriter Harry Chapin. But since his death in a car crash in 1981 at age 38, Chapin's legacy has only grown beyond his emotional songs like "Cat's in the Cradle" and "Taxi," to include the charities he founded to address food insecurity. Correspondent David Pogue talks with members of Chapin's family, who discuss his impact – as a father, a fundraiser and philanthropist, and an example of how to live life, with a simple credo: "When in doubt, do something."