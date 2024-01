Harris to tout reproductive rights as part of Biden's 2024 campaign Vice President Kamala Harris will tour the nation starting Monday to show support for reproductive rights as part of the Biden 2024 campaign's push to promote abortion rights. Jan. 22 marks the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was overturned by the Supreme Court's June 2022 Dobbs decision. CBS News' Elizabeth Campbell and Shawna Mizelle report.