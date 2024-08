Harris to make VP announcement soon, Trump says he'll only debate her if Fox News hosts Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make her pick for running mate any moment with a campaign rally with whoever she chooses scheduled for Tuesday. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump over the weekend said he'd only participate in a debate with Harris if it's hosted by Fox News. CBS News' Weijia Jiang and Jake Rosen have the latest on the race for the White House.