Harris to campaign with yet-to-be-named running mate in battleground states next week Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, says she still hasn't chosen a running mate, but it's coming soon as the two will campaign together next week. The first stop will be a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the home state of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is on the VP shortlist. Then the campaign heads to western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas.