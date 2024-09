Harris taps Oprah for campaign event; Trump to address Israeli-American group Former President Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C, Thursday to take part in a "fighting antisemitism in America" event and to address the Israeli-American Council's national summit. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris was campaigning in Detroit with Oprah Winfrey at a live streaming rally. CBS News' Taurean Small and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.