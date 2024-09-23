Harris makes headway on economy among voters in new CBS polling New CBS News polling finds registered voters have a more positive view of the economy now than August. It also reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris has narrowed her deficit with former President Donald Trump among those who call the economy a major factor in their vote. Molly Ball, senior political correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, and Brakkton Booker, national political correspondent with Politico, join "America Decides" with analysis.