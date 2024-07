Harris headed to Indianapolis for Zeta Phi Beta sorority event Vice President Kamala Harris will address members of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, during its Grand Boulé Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana. The stop is part of Harris' events scheduled before President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe is following Harris' first week campaigning for president this cycle.