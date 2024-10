Harris courts Black voters, Trump halts Q&A Vice President Kamala Harris is vying for support in Michigan as her campaign unveils a push for Black voters. This comes as former President Donald Trump continues campaigning in battleground states after being in Pennsylvania, where he halted a Q&A and opted for music that played at least 30 minutes. Trump danced and listened to the music on stage. CBS News' Nidia Cavazos and Nikole Killion have more.