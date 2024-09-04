Watch CBS News

Harris calls Georgia school shooting a "senseless tragedy"

Vice President Kamala Harris called the high school shooting in Georgia a "senseless tragedy" during a speech in New Hampshire, where she also unveiled new proposals to help small businesses. Former President Donald Trump reacted to the shooting on social media, saying, "Our hearts are with the victims." Trump is expected to lay out his economic plans on Thursday. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.
