Top Hamas leader discusses ceasefire

A top Hamas official spoke to CBS News about talks to extend the ceasefire in Gaza after President Trump's chief envoy tried to explain what the president meant by his so-called "last warning" to Hamas. CBS News' Debora Patta has more.
