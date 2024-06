Hallie Biden testifies in Hunter Biden's gun trial Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, testified at Hunter Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware Thursday. Hallie was in a relationship with Hunter after his divorce from his ex-wife in 2017 and Beau's death in 2015. They were dating at the time when the firearm was purchased in 2018. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane has more on the testimony.