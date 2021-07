How Haiti can move forward after assassination of president While the investigation into who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse intensifies, so too are concerns about the nation's overall stability. Author Amy Wilentz, who wrote "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and "Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why there are no simple options for stabilizing Haiti.