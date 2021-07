Haitian president Jovenel Moïse assassinated, wife wounded in attack Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated early Wednesday in his home on the outskirts of the country's capitol city. The first lady was also wounded in the attack. CBS News' Ben Tracy reports on the latest on the attack, then Dánica Coto, a Caribbean correspondent for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what the killing means for the future of Haiti.