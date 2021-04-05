Gunmen storm Tunisia beach hotels in deadly assault Tunisia's Interior Ministry says a gunman killed by police was acting alone when he attacked a beach resort, killing at least 28 people and wounding 36. The Interior Ministry had previously said two attackers were involves in the town of Sousse, including one who had fled the scene. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and David Begnaud discuss the attack and the significance of targeting the popular resorts with CBS News senior national security analyst Juan Zarate.