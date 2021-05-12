Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gunman takes hostages at California veterans home

Officials say an armed man has taken at least two people hostage at a veterans home in Northern California. Authorities are responding to the scene in Yountville, north of San Francisco. Reena Ninan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.