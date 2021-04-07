Live

Greek island inundated with migrants

Up to a thousand refugees are on the Greek island of Lesvos every day. The volume of migrants has raised tensions in a cash-strapped county where resources are already stretched thin. CBS News correspondent Clarissa Ward reports.
