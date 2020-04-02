Gravity Payments employees offer pay cut Employees of Gravity Payments, a credit card processing company, have offered to cut their salary to help the company in an unprecedented move at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has businesses shutting their doors. Dan Price, the company's CEO, made headlines in 2015 as the "best boss in America." He cut his own salary and paid all of his workers a minimum yearly salary of $70,000. Jonathan Vigliotti speaks to some employees about why they are choosing to make the charitable move.