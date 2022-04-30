Watch CBS News

Grammy-winning singer Naomi Judd dies at 76

Grammy Award-winning singer Naomi Judd, who performed at the CMT Awards earlier this month, has died at age 76, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd said on Sunday. The sisters said they lost their mother "to the disease of mental illness."
