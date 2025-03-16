Gov't expert on Musk, DOGE's "slash-and-burn exercise" In the opening weeks of the Trump administration, drama has been in high gear, thanks in part to Trump campaign funder and government disrupter Elon Musk, who has moved to quickly eliminate thousands of federal jobs and shutter entire programs and agencies, using tactics that have raised questions about transparency. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Katie Drummond, of Wired, which has investigated Musk's and the broader tech industry's efforts to exert power within the U.S. government; Elaine Kamarck, who headed the Clinton administration's efforts to "reinvent" government and cut regulations; and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who supports the speed and scope of Musk's efforts.