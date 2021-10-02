Live

Watch CBSN Live

Government shutdown temporarily avoided as infrastructure bill hangs in limbo

President Biden signed legislation to temporarily avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. government is now funded through December 3. This comes as the Democrats remain divided over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a first-of-its-kind vaccine mandate for students. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss this week's episode.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.