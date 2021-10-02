Government shutdown temporarily avoided as infrastructure bill hangs in limbo President Biden signed legislation to temporarily avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. government is now funded through December 3. This comes as the Democrats remain divided over the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a first-of-its-kind vaccine mandate for students. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss this week's episode.